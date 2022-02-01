Water supply affected in Inishowen due to power outage
Irish Water say supply disruptions may be experienced in Craigtown, Burnfoot and surrounding areas due to a power outage.
Work is currently ongoing to resolve the issue with supply expected to be restored by 4pm this afternoon.
