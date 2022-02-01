Gardai investigating after significant damage caused to a car in Moville

Buncrana Garda Station
Investigations are ongoing after significant damage was caused to a car in Moville.
Damage was caused to the car in the Ard Foyle area between 9am on Saturday January 22 and 3pm the following day.
An attempt was also made by those responsible to set one of the car tyres on fire and the windscreen was cracked.
Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have any information to come forward.
