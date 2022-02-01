Gardaí probe spate of criminal damage incidents in Moville and Letterkenny

Investigations are ongoing into a number of criminal damage incidents which occurred across the county recently.

During one incident, significant damage was caused to a car in Ard Foyle, Moville between 9am on Saturday, January 22 and 3pm the following Sunday.

An attempt was also made by those responsible to set one of the car tyres on fire and the windscreen was cracked.

Meanwhile on Saturday last between 7pm and 7.15pm, a residents of Ard Na Rí estate on the Long Lane in Letterkenny was at their home when they heard a loud bang and subsequently discovered that the sitting room window of the property had been smashed by a rock.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information regarding either incident to come forward.

Anyone with information on the Moville incident call call gardaí in Buncrana on 93 20540 - you can contact the gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100.