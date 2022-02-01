Search

02 Feb 2022

Gardaí probe spate of criminal damage incidents in Moville and Letterkenny

Window of home was smashed with rock in Ballymacool

Gardaí probe spate of criminal damage incidents in Moville and Letterkenny

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

01 Feb 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Investigations are ongoing into a number of criminal damage incidents which occurred across the county recently.

During one incident, significant damage was caused to a car in Ard Foyle, Moville between 9am on Saturday, January 22 and 3pm the following Sunday.

An attempt was also made by those responsible to set one of the car tyres on fire and the windscreen was cracked.

Gardaí release images of jewellery stolen during aggravated burglary in Buncrana

Gardaí say they are extremely interested in obtaining dashcam of black Volkswagen Passat

Meanwhile on Saturday last between 7pm and 7.15pm, a residents of Ard Na Rí estate on the Long Lane in Letterkenny was at their home when they heard a loud bang and subsequently discovered that the sitting room window of the property had been smashed by a rock. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information regarding either incident to come forward.

Anyone with information on the Moville incident call call gardaí in Buncrana on 93 20540 - you can contact the gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100.

Substantial amount of money and expensive items stolen during Letterkenny burglary

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media