02 Feb 2022

Gardaí release images of jewellery stolen durin aggravated burglary in Buncrana

Gardaí are anxious to obtain dashcam footage of a black Volkswagen Passat

Image of jewellery released on RTÉ Crimecall on Monday night

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

01 Feb 2022 12:09 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí have released images of the jewellery that was taken during an aggravated burglary which took place in Buncrana in December. 

Photographs of the jewellery that was taken were released during a national appeal which was made on Crimecall last night. 

Gardaí say they are extremely interested in obtaining dashcam of black Volkswagen Passat

The home of an elderly woman was targetted. The elderly woman was in the home with her granddaughter at the time of the burglary. 

The aggravated burglary occurred on Saturday, December 11 between 4am and 6am at Meenaharnish, Ballymagan.

A number of men gained entry by force to the house where they remained for some time. No injuries were reported but the women were left shaken and traumatised.

A gold chain and locket, a silver coloured brooch with a red stone and a small sum of money were stolen.

The first suspect is decribed as being in his mid-thirties of average build height, he wore a dark grey Under Armour tracksuit bottoms, a dark hoodie, dark gloves and had a northern Irish accent. 

The second suspect is described as being in his early twenties of smaller build and height, he wore black Nike shoes with 3D lines across the top, a knee-length puffa coat, a blue disposable face mask, blue gloves and spoke with what is being described as a Derry (border) accent.

Garda Niall Maguire says they are particularly interested in a black Volkswagen Passat, possibly a 2005 to 2011 model, with northern Irish registration plates believed to have been involved in the incident.

Any one who has dashcam footage of this car on the roads in the area, and leading into the area from 4am to 6am on December 11, are asked to please call gardaí at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

Local News

