Date revealed for Donegal IFA's 2022 AGM

Minister Charlie McConalogue hearing directly from farmers as part of the CAP consultation process
The Co. Donegal Executive of the Irish Farmers’ Association will hold its 2022 annual general meeting on Wednesday, February 9, at 8.00 pm.
The meeting will be conducted online Meeting on Microsoft Teams. Guest Speaker on the night will be the Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD.
The newly elected Ulster North Leinster IFA Chair, Frank Brady, will also be participating.
Mr. McConalogue hails from a farming background in Gleneely on the Inishowen peninsula and is the only Donegal based TD in the Cabinet.
IFA County Chairman, Brendan McLaughlin, will be chairing the meeting, addressing the many farming issues such as spiralling input costs, rising inflation, next steps on Climate Bill and emissions from Agriculture, and the implications of the new CAP arrangements and funding for Donegal farmers.
All farmers are welcome and encouraged to attend the online agm. Text your email address to Tom Boyd on 085 7579026 to receive the link to the meeting.
Donegal IFA chairman, Brendan McLaughlin
