Volunteers sought to help St Vincent de Paul across Donegal

A record number of calls from cash-strapped families and individuals has spurred a national charity to launch a campaign seeking volunteers.

Last year, thousands of people called the St Vincent de Paul charity seeking help - the number of calls received are the highest on record.

The Letterkenny-based SVP National President, Rose McGowan, said: “The characteristics required of our volunteers include, kindness, compassion, discretion, respect and being non-judgemental. Volunteers are our greatest strength, they know the issues in their communities and can address immediate needs as well as helping families and individuals, young and old, move towards self-sufficiency and equal opportunity through friendship and support. Offering a little help at the right time can give people hope for the future. Volunteers sharing their time and skills can change lives forever."

She added: “Volunteering with SVP involves working with and supporting the largest and oldest voluntary charitable organisation in Ireland. Training will be provided and the time commitment, while variable, is usually 3-5 hours weekly.”

During 2021 a total of just over 191,000 calls for help were made to the Society throughout the country. This is a 12% increase on the number of calls in 2020 and the highest on record for the Society.

As the Society prepares for a full return to home visitations shortly the national campaign for volunteers will primarily focus on over 900 Visiting Conferences, branches, throughout the country.

But volunteers are also being sought to help in shops, social housing as well as children and family services.

The recruitment campaign theme is ‘You know who you are - But we don’t.’ To apply to become an SVP volunteer. Visit: svp.ie/volunteer or call 01 884 8246 (ROI) or 028 912 41943 (NI)

Other than visitation some other volunteer positions required by SVP are in, technical support for Conferences, providing professional data management and finance support for Conferences, to ensure that Conferences capture and record important data that improves their ability to assist people, while also adhering to relevant legislation, such as, GDPR.

Shops

The role as a volunteer in the network of almost 240 shops, is to carry out or assist in general shop duties and to ensure customers are the priority at all times through the delivery of exceptional customer service.

Social Housing

The key attributes of volunteers are experience and knowledge in the areas of architecture, engineering, surveying, health and safety, social work and social care.

Family and children services

Volunteers can share their time and skills in one of the SVP youth clubs, community resource centres, day-care centres, or holiday homes.

SVP has a safeguarding policy to prevent and protect children and adults at risk of harm. It takes all safeguarding complaints seriously to ensure that those who require assistance, volunteers, staff, and anyone associated with the SVP, are kept safe from all forms of violence, coercive control, abuse, neglect and exploitation. This is achieved through a robust and effective approach, including police vetting on recruitment, and providing a quality standard of support and service delivery.