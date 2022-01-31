Search

02 Feb 2022

Volunteers sought to help St Vincent de Paul across Donegal

Donegal-based president outlines characteristics needed to be a volunteer

Charity receives record number of calls from those struggling to make ends meet

Charity needs volunteers to help

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

31 Jan 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A record number of calls from cash-strapped families and individuals has spurred a national charity to launch a campaign seeking volunteers. 

Last year, thousands of people called the St Vincent de Paul charity seeking help - the number of calls received are the highest on record. 

Study finds Irish people will spend less but borrow more this year

The Letterkenny-based SVP National President, Rose McGowan, said: “The characteristics required of our volunteers include, kindness, compassion, discretion, respect and being non-judgemental. Volunteers are our greatest strength, they know the issues in their communities and can address immediate needs as well as helping families and individuals, young and old, move towards self-sufficiency  and equal opportunity through friendship and support. Offering a little help at the right time can give people hope for the future. Volunteers sharing their time and skills can change lives forever." 

She added: “Volunteering with SVP involves working with and supporting the largest and oldest voluntary charitable organisation in Ireland. Training will be provided and the time commitment, while variable, is usually 3-5 hours weekly.”

During 2021 a total of just over 191,000 calls for help were made to the Society throughout the country. This is a 12% increase on the number of calls in 2020 and the highest on record for the Society.

As the Society prepares for a full return to home visitations shortly the national campaign for volunteers will primarily focus on over 900 Visiting Conferences, branches, throughout the country. 

But volunteers are also being sought to help in shops, social housing as well as children and family services.

The recruitment campaign theme is ‘You know who you are - But we don’t.’  To apply to become an SVP volunteer. Visit: svp.ie/volunteer or call 01 884 8246 (ROI) or 028 912 41943 (NI)

Other than visitation some other volunteer positions required by SVP are in, technical support for Conferences, providing professional  data management and finance support for Conferences, to ensure that Conferences capture and record important data that improves their ability to assist people, while also adhering to relevant legislation, such as, GDPR. 

Shops

The role as a volunteer in the network of almost 240 shops, is to carry out or assist in general shop duties and to ensure customers are the priority at all times through the delivery of exceptional customer service.

Social Housing

The key attributes of volunteers are experience and knowledge in the areas of architecture, engineering, surveying, health and safety, social work and social care. 

Family and children services

Volunteers can share their time and skills in one of the SVP youth clubs, community resource centres, day-care centres, or holiday homes.

SVP has a safeguarding policy to prevent and protect children and adults at risk of harm. It takes all safeguarding complaints seriously to ensure that those who require assistance, volunteers, staff, and anyone associated with the SVP, are kept safe from all forms of violence, coercive control, abuse, neglect and exploitation. This is achieved through a robust and effective approach, including police vetting on recruitment, and providing a quality standard of support and service delivery.

WATCH: How to make a St Brigid's Cross

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media