02 Feb 2022

Donegal County Council meeting adjourned twice amid heated exchanges 

The January meeting of Donegal County Council has been adjourned twice amid heated exchanges

The January meeting of Donegal County Council has been adjourned twice amid heated exchanges.

Cathaoirleach Jack Murray (Sinn Féin)  adjourned the meeting on Monday afternoon less ten minutes after it started following exchanges involving Independent councillor Frank McBrearty.

Queries were heard from Cllr Gary Doherty (Sinn Féin) and Nicholas Crossan (Independent) about an investigation into allegations of corruption that were made at the council’s budget meeting in November.

The cathaoirleach was addressing the issue when Cllr Frank McBrearty interjected saying the cathaoirleach has no power to hold an investigation.

Cllr Murray said he was adjourning the meeting due to disruptions and adjourned the meeting for ten minutes after repeatedly asking Cllr McBrearty t take his seat.

The meeting recommenced after the brief adjournment but was adjourned again almost immediately.

Cllr Murray described the behaviour of Cllr McBrearty as shameful and disruptive.

