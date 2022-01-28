Search

28 Jan 2022

Twenty grants of €2,000 available for Donegal culture and creativity

That wee idea in your head could become a reality . . .

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

28 Jan 2022 5:19 PM

Email:

michael.mchugh@iconicnews.ie

That wee idea in your head could soon be a reality with a bit of cash - €2,000 in fact - with news of the Donegal Culture & Creativity Grants Scheme 2022. 

The Scheme is offering 20 grants of €2,000 each to projects that encourage cooperation and collaboration between communities and heritage specialists, artists, culture professionals and/or creative industries to preserve, conserve, research, practice, exhibit, perform, instruct, engage, enhance, promote or address an aspect of the material or non-material culture in an original, imaginative or creative way. 

Community groups and individuals may apply for funding for a project that addresses culture, heritage, arts or creative industries.  

The Donegal Culture & Creativity Grants Scheme 2022 promotes collaboration and fosters creativity as envisaged in the Creative Ireland programme. 

Creative Ireland is a culture-based programme designed to promote individual, community and national well-being. 

Local Authorities across the country, including Donegal County Council, are working in partnership with Creative Ireland to deliver Pillar 2 of the Creative Ireland programme that aims to ‘Enable Creativity in Every Community’.  Creative Ireland defines culture as

“The shared values, patterns of behaviour, customs and forms of expression that characterise different social groups and communities at any given time”.

This funding opportunity is being made available through the Creative Ireland programme which is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and Donegal County Council. 

The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday, March 4, 2022 at 12 noon. 

Further details and application forms are available to download here

