Inishowen gardai arrest two drivers on suspicion of drug driving.
Buncrana Roads Policing Unit arrested two drivers yesterday on suspicion of drug driving.
Both drivers failed the oral fluid preliminary drug test, testing positive for cannabis.
Initially, one of the drivers had been stopped as they had not been wearing their seatbelt and it then transpired that they may not have been insured to drive. Their vehicle was detained.
A garda spokesperson said: "Please do not take risks on the roads. Never risk the safety of other road users or your own safety by making poor decisions."
