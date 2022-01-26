Funding available for Inishowen heritage projects

The Heritage Council is inviting applications to its Community Heritage Grant Scheme until Wednesday, February 16 at 5pm.

The aims of the grant scheme are to support capital projects that improve access and inclusion to heritage sites and that apply good heritage practice to the management of places, collections, objects and buildings.

The scheme also supports the purchase of essential equipment.

Grant applications must be submitted using the Heritage Council’s on-line application system at www.heritagecouncil.ie.

“About €1.5 million is available countrywide this year to support community heritage projects,” said Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer.

“The Heritage Council’s Community Heritage Grant Scheme provides an important annual source of dedicated heritage funding to support local projects by heritage groups, voluntary and community groups, heritage-related non-governmental organisations (NGOs), not-for-profit heritage organisations, Adopt a Monument scheme participants, Museum Standards Programme of Ireland (MSPI) participants and second-level and third-level educational bodies.

“This investment in the heritage sector is most welcome as it seeks to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the built, cultural and natural heritage upon which local economies, tourism, employment and community engagement relies.”

Eligible projects that can be considered under the scheme include projects relating to access, inclusion, interpretation, traditional building and craft skills, community-led surveys, local heritage audits, the purchase of specialised equipment, development of digital heritage resources (such as on-line exhibitions, databases or tours), conservation of objects or collections, the preparation of conservation reports or conservation management plans, community-led building conservation works, and habitat or species conservation projects.

Last year, The Heritage Council awarded over €160,000 in funding for nineteen heritage initiatives in County Donegal to community groups throughout the county.

Please note the scheme does not cover works to carry out any part of any public sector body’s statutory or core responsibilities; undergraduate or postgraduate studies; archaeological excavations or post-excavation analysis and reporting; memorials; amenity landscaping works; signage, publications, conferences, or seminars; or primary school projects.

Grants from a minimum of €2,000 up to a maximum of €20,000 can be awarded. Funding of up to 80% of the project cost can be sought. Match funding by way of voluntary contributions or benefit in kind is acceptable.

Applications to the Community Heritage Grant Scheme can only be made using the on-line application system on the Heritage Council website prior to the February 16 deadline. Projects must be completed by September 19, 2022.

Further information on the grant scheme is available by contacting The Heritage Council in Kilkenny on (087) 814 2033, by e-mail at aryan@heritagecouncil.ie or at www.heritagecouncil.ie/funding.

Advice on applications is also available from the County Donegal Heritage Office, Donegal County Council on (074) 917 2576.