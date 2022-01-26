Search

26 Jan 2022

Funding available for Inishowen heritage projects

grianan ailigh

Funding is available for Inishowen heritage projects.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 11:30 AM

The Heritage Council is inviting applications to its Community Heritage Grant Scheme until Wednesday, February 16 at 5pm.

The aims of the grant scheme are to support capital projects that improve access and inclusion to heritage sites and that apply good heritage practice to the management of places, collections, objects and buildings.

The scheme also supports the purchase of essential equipment.

Grant applications must be submitted using the Heritage Council’s on-line application system at www.heritagecouncil.ie.

“About €1.5 million is available countrywide this year to support community heritage projects,” said Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer.

“The Heritage Council’s Community Heritage Grant Scheme provides an important annual source of dedicated heritage funding to support local projects by heritage groups, voluntary and community groups, heritage-related non-governmental organisations (NGOs), not-for-profit heritage organisations, Adopt a Monument scheme participants, Museum Standards Programme of Ireland (MSPI) participants and second-level and third-level educational bodies.

“This investment in the heritage sector is most welcome as it seeks to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the built, cultural and natural heritage upon which local economies, tourism, employment and community engagement relies.”

Eligible projects that can be considered under the scheme include projects relating to access, inclusion, interpretation, traditional building and craft skills, community-led surveys, local heritage audits, the purchase of specialised equipment, development of digital heritage resources (such as on-line exhibitions, databases or tours), conservation of objects or collections, the preparation of conservation reports or conservation management plans, community-led building conservation works, and habitat or species conservation projects.

Last year, The Heritage Council awarded over €160,000 in funding for nineteen heritage initiatives in County Donegal to community groups throughout the county.

Please note the scheme does not cover works to carry out any part of any public sector body’s statutory or core responsibilities; undergraduate or postgraduate studies; archaeological excavations or post-excavation analysis and reporting; memorials; amenity landscaping works; signage, publications, conferences, or seminars; or primary school projects.

Grants from a minimum of €2,000 up to a maximum of €20,000 can be awarded. Funding of up to 80% of the project cost can be sought. Match funding by way of voluntary contributions or benefit in kind is acceptable.

Applications to the Community Heritage Grant Scheme can only be made using the on-line application system on the Heritage Council website prior to the February 16 deadline. Projects must be completed by September 19, 2022.

Further information on the grant scheme is available by contacting The Heritage Council in Kilkenny on (087) 814 2033, by e-mail at aryan@heritagecouncil.ie or at www.heritagecouncil.ie/funding.  

Advice on applications is also available from the County Donegal Heritage Office, Donegal County Council on (074) 917 2576.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media