Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, January 26, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Tony Boyle, Glencolmcille and Ballyliffin

The death has occurred at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Fahan of Tony Boyle, Kiltyfanned, Glencolmcille and Ballyliffin.

Remains arrived at St Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille last evening to repose overnight.



Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, please adhere to the current restrictions regarding social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking.

Vincent Barron, Deerpark, Convoy

The peaceful death took place at his home on Tuesday, January 25 of Vincent Barron, Deerpark, Convoy.

Predeceased by brothers Dan and Richie. Deeply missed by sons Paul, Daniel and Brian, daughter Mary Doherty, his partner Geraldine, grandchildren and great-grandchild, sisters Iris Dolan, Stranorlar and Mary Maguire, Raphoe, brother, Brendan, Raphoe, nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Vincent’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.15am travelling via Convoy and Raphoe main road, going to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

House strictly private please at the request of the deceased.

Mary Devine, Claudy and formerly Gortahork

The peaceful death has taken place at her home in Claudy, Co. Derry of Mary Devine (née Sweeney), formerly of Derryconnor, Gortahork.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and brother Dominic. Sadly missed by her daughter Catherine, son Sean, brother Michael, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Pauline, grandchildren Aisling and Martin and extended family.

Her remains reposing at her home in Derryconnor. Rosary tonight, Wednesday, at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjacent graveyard.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on MCN Media Gortahork or on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Bernadette Hegarty, Tullyarb, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Bernadette Hegarty, Tullyarb, Carndonagh.

Bernadette’s remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

House private to family and close friends please.

John Hepburn, Louth and St Johnston

The death has occurred at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital of John Hepburn, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly of St Johnston.



Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92XN75) until 7pm on Wednesday evening. Funeral service will take place in the Funeral Home on Thursday, January 27 at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Hugh O’Donnell, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Buncrana Nursing Unit of Hugh O’Donnell (Black Hughie), 33 Maginn Ave, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin’s funeral home Buncrana.

Funeral from there at 10.20am on Wednesday, January 26 going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please continue to wear face coverings.

Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Jimmy Campbell, Glenties

The death has occurred of Jimmy Campbell, Banganboy, Glenties.

Predeceased by his wife Yvonne, brothers Charlie and Vincent. Deeply regretted by his son Peter, daughters Teresa, Fiona, Vanessa and Donna, brothers, Josie and Columba (Glenfin) and Eugene (Sligo), sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Jimmy's remains reposing at his residence. Removal today, Wednesday from his residence at 12.30pm going to The Church of The Holy Family, Edeninfagh for requiem Mass at 1pm, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/churchstreams/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Good and New, Cancer Care bus c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors Glenties.

