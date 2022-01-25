Gardai investigating burning of car in Moville

Gardai are investigating the burning of car in Moville
Gardai in Inishowen are investigating the burning of a car in Moville.
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at around 1am at Ard Na Guala Duibhe, Moville.
A 999 call was received in relation to a car that was on fire at an address at that location.
Gardaí and the fire services attended the scene. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.
Gardai are asking anybody who may have observed any suspicious activity in that area to contact them in Buncrana.
