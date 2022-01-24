Multi-million euro boost for Donegal's walking and cycling infrastructure
Over €5.5 million have been allocated to Donegal County Council for spending on walking and cycling infrastructure for 2022.
Works approved include the Letterkenny Cathedral One Way project, the new footpath project in Muff, Bocan/Culdaff and Carndonagh and the Safe to Schools Programme.
Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “This funding announcement today of €5.596m for Donegal walking and cycling infrastructure is much welcomed and important funding. The works will help to rejuvenate our towns and villages and make them safer places to live in and work in."
