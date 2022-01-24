Most restrictions gone but Donegal's main hospital remains under huge pressure

LUH trolley bed numbers still a major concern
The lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions has had little or no effect on those waiting on trolley beds, according to this morning's Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) figures.
They revealed that 58 admitted patients were located on trolley beds in either the Emergency Department or other wards at Letterkenny University hospital (LUH). 17 patients are waiting in the LUH emergency department, while 41 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
At Sligo University Hospital, 25 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.
16 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while nine are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
They HSE do not consider people on trolley beds that are located in wards other than ED, as part of their daily narrative.
The collision occurred on Monday afternoon and it is believed no serious injuries have been sustained
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.