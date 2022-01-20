Blood donation clinics to be held in Inishowen next week

Blood donation clinics will be held in Inishowen next week
The Irish Blood Transfusion Service are holding Blood Donation Clinics in Inishowen next week.
The clinics will be held in Buncrana on Monday, January 24 and Tuesday, January 25 and in Carndonagh on Wednesday, January 26 and Thursday, January 27.
Appointments only. To book an appointment, call: 1800 731 137.
New donors welcome.
