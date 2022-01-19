Watch: The Donegal bar with the Covid jar has hit American Primetime TV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has over 20 million YouTube subscribers
The story of the €2 fine jar for those who say the word 'C*vid' in the Alt Bar in Killea was mentioned on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Little did they know what they let themselves in for! A couple of weeks ago, the Alt Bar in Killea introduced a €2 fine every time the C-word is mentioned.
The bar, managed by Christopher Moore and Conor McDevitt, has since been the centre of considerable media attention because of their novel idea, with appearances on the likes of Ireland AM, the Dermot and Dave Show on Today FM, as well as the RTE News. All monies raised are to be donated to the Donegal Hospice. So far almost €1,000 has been raised and bars in United States have taken the idea on board and will send the money to the Alt Bar.
This week, the news has crossed the channel, with 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on NBC in the United States. The Tonight Show's YouTube channel reached 20 million subscribers, with notable guests in recent times including Hillary Clinton, Justin Timberlake, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Smith, Ariana Grande, Will Ferrell, Nicole Kidman and Christina Aguilera.
The Alt Bar shared the mention on their Facebook page:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.