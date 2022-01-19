Muff to Quigley's Point greenway route agreed

A new route for the first phase of the Muff to Quigley's Point greenway has been agreed.

The route from Muff will be along the seaward side of the R238 as far as the sea wall at Greenbank, Cllr Terry Crossan confirmed.

The Greenbank to Quigley’s Point section will be carried out in conjunction with remedial works on the sea wall as a separate project.

Cllr Crossan (pictured below) also praised the efforts of council staff as work on the Muff to Derry section of the greenway has been progressing nicely.

“The Muff section of the greenway is progressing very well and great credit is due to both the contractor and the resident engineer for the quality of the work.

“I am informed that the tarmac operation will begin shortly,” Cllr Crossan said.

A traffic management scheme in place from St Mary’s Hall to Muff Community Park to facilitate the construction of the Muff Derry greenway project along a section of the R238 outside Muff. The roadworks will be in place for approximately two months.

“Hopefully there will not be too much disruption while these works are in progress.

“I would ask that drivers exercise care and be patient for the duration of the project,” Cllr Crossan added.