Donegal Covid-19 hospital admissions at Letterkenny University Hospital now stands at 45 patients

Letterkenny University Hospital
There were a total of 45 Donegal patients with confirmed Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) on Saturday evening, the HSE have said.
Of those, six cases had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours.
There were no further suspected cases at this time in LUH.
COVID CASES WHICH HAVE REQUIRED HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY
Of the 45 patients currently requiring treatment because of at the hospital, two have required admission to the hospital’s high dependency unit in Intensive Care.
The number of general beds available at 8am yesterday were said to be 14, while three intensive care unit beds were said to be available as of 10.30am
Galway University Hospital had were treating the highest number of Covid patients (82) in the country.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.