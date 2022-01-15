Search

16 Jan 2022

Book of condolence to be opened in memory of Buncrana's John Kelly

Long time caretaker of St Oran's National School was found dead in a laneway last night

Donegal Deaths

A prayer vigil will take in St Oran's NS, Cockhill this evening.

Reporter:

Rory Mooney

15 Jan 2022

A book of condolence will be opened in memory of the man found dead in a Buncrana laneway last night.

The body of John Kelly was was discovered in a laneway behind a row of houses in the vicinity of Knockalla Drive.

Mr Kelly was the long serving caretaker at St Oran's National School, Cockhill.

The school will be open from 3pm until 8.30pm today and from 12 midday until 6pm tomorrow, Sunday for the community to sign the book in honour of Mr Kelly.

A prayer vigil will also be held at 6pm in the school's play ground. Everyone attending is encouraged to bring a candle.

St Oran's Parents Association posted a glowing tribute to Mr Kelly on social media.

It stated: "It is with very heavy heart that we have to inform you that our dear caretaker, John Kelly, has departed this life. We are heartbroken as John enriched the lives of all he met.

"He cared for our building but more importantly, he cared for each and every one of us, from the youngest child to the oldest adult. May his very gentle soul Rest In Peace."

