15 Jan 2022

UPDATE: Name of man found dead in Buncrana laneway named locally

Name of man found dead in Buncrana laneway named locally

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jan 2022

The man who was found dead in a laneway in Buncrana has been named locally as John Kelly.

Mr Kelly's body was discovered lying in a laneway behind a row of houses in the vicinity of Knockalla Drive in Buncrana at approximately 7.30pm yesterday evening.

Originally from Derry, Mr Kelly had been living in Buncrana for over 25 years.

The late Mr Kelly worked for a number of years as a caretaker in St Oran’s National School, Cockhill.

He is survived by his wife, Anita, and their son and daughter. 

The office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and both will attend the scene today.

A post-mortem will be conducted today and the results of this examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

