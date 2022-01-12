Search

12 Jan 2022

Boost for Inishowen farmers as Minister for Agriculture confirms opening of Year 6 of the Sheep Welfare Scheme

Sheep farmers encouraged to apply for new scheme

The sixth year of the Sheep Welfare Scheme will commence on February 1. 

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has announced that the sixth year of the Sheep Welfare Scheme will commence on February 1. 

As in previous years, all existing participants in the scheme will be automatically enrolled in year 6 and do not need to take any action should they wish to remain in the scheme. 

The Minister stated: “I was very pleased to be able to secure additional funding for the scheme in Budget 2022 and it underlines my commitment to the sheep sector.

"The allocation for Sheep Welfare Scheme has increased from €17m in 2021 to €19.5m in 2022 to cover the continuation of the scheme in 2022 and the change to reference year. 

"The Sheep Welfare Scheme provides a valuable support to sheep farmers for undertaking actions which make a positive contribution to flock welfare.”

The Minister urged all eligible new entrants to the sheep sector who wish to apply to participate in the scheme to return their forms by February . 

For the purposes of the scheme, a new entrant to sheep farming is defined as an applicant who has applied for a new herd number in the period January 1 to December 31 in the year preceding the scheme year, or an applicant with an existing herd number who has not held or traded in sheep for a two-year period up to October 31 preceding the scheme year.

Application forms are available by contacting the Sheep Welfare Scheme section of the Department by email at sheepscheme@agriculture.gov.ie or by phone on 057-8674422.     

