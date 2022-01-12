Search

12 Jan 2022

Derry lads open new barbers on their first business venture together

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Derry lads, Paddy Quigley and Shaun Cunningham, have opened up their first barbers together, S3CTION Barber Company.

Situated at Derry's Da Vinci's Village, behind the Da Vinci complex on Culmore Road, the pair have transformed the unit into a stylish and modern barbers.

Shaun said: "I spotted the unit when I was eating in Da Vinci's one day and I called up to book and to have a look. 

"It was the perfect spot, I phoned Paddy, and the ball was rolling from then, everything fell into place really quickly.

"We had both been thinking of moving on and going out on our own and it felt like the right time to do it and the right place for it."

Shaun and Paddy handed in their notices and decided to take on the new challenge together. They are the only barbers in the shop at the moment, working Monday to Saturday.

The store opened last Friday (January 7) and the boys have been fully booked since, with all their slots filled for the coming week.

There is a complimentary drink on entry, both alcoholic and not, free parking, a comfy waiting area and music playing.

They are set to help out at Tech, providing guidance, skills and advice to aspiring barbers, and may take on an apprentice at a later date.

Paddy, who has barbered for seven years, and Shaun who has barbered for three, have many ideas for the store and can't wait to see the business grow.

Shaun said: "We have plans for a beer garden in the summer and to have the football on, I'm really looking forward to it.

"But for now, we just want to get the name out there, let the brand grow and get as many people in as we can.

"I can't wait to see where we'll be in a year but we've been flat out since we opened and hopefully that continues."

To book an appointment at S3CTION, simply book your appointment via the Booksy app.

