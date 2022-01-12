Submissions are being sought on Inishowen's 2022 policing plan

Gardai in Buncrana are seeking the public's views on policing in the peninsula
People in Inishowen are being invited to contribute to a Policing Plan for the Buncrana Garda District, which takes in the whole of the peninsula.
Superintendent Goretti Sheridan says while she would like to meet people and carry out public consultations, that is not possible at the moment, so she’s urging people to make contact with their views and perspectives.
Superintendent Sheridan said she is conscious of issues such as domestic violence, drugs, road traffic, mental health, victim support and a range of other offences.
Submissions can be made by emailing Buncrana_DS@Garda.ie. You can also make a submission by conveying your views directly through any member of An Garda Síochána.
Closing date for submissions is Thursday, January 20.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, pictured at the new art exhibition Songs of the Sea by internationally acclaimed artist Rikki-Louise van den Berg.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.