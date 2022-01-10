Donegal Minor Ladies get underway for 2022 with win in Fermanagh

The Donegal Minor Ladies got their preparations for the Ulster Championship up and running on Sunday when they played Fermanagh in a challenge game in Belcoo.

It was the first outing for Francie Martin’s new squad and comes just weeks before the championship campaign gets up and running on the first weekend in February.

Donegal have been placed in Section A of the Ulster Championship along with Cavan, Tyrone, Monaghan and Antrim with the competition played in a round-robin format.

The dates and venues for matches have yet to be confirmed.

Sunday’s game against Fermanagh offered the Donegal management a chance to run the rule over a number of new faces who have joined the minor panel this season.

After a closely fought first half after which the sides were level at half time, Donegal were much the better side in the second half and ran out comfortable winners.

Donegal will travel to play Sligo in a challenge game this Sunday.

The Donegal squad is: Aoibheann McGarrigle (Aodh Ruadh), Aimee Boyle (Ardara), Chloe McDaid, Bonnie McLaughlin (Buncrana), Caitlin McCann (Burt), Amy Porter (Carndonagh), Codie Walsh (Convoy), Tara Geoghegan (Dungloe), Iseult Ní Mhathúna (Fanad Gaels), Ellen Canavan, Holly Roarty (Four Masters), Isla Ní Ghallachóir (Gaoth Dobhair), Brenda Carr, Jamie-Lee McMahon (Glenfin), Leah Cunningham (Killybegs), Louise Doherty (Letterkenny Gaels), Abigail Temple-Asokuh, Serena McCrossan (MacCumhaills), Sophie Murphy (Malin), Aine Docherty (Milford), Shannon Leech (Moville), Tara Breslin (Naomh Columba), Aoife Doohan (Naomh Michael), Niamh Harkin (Naomh Padraig, Muff), Aoibheann O’Connell, Aobha Pasoma (Na Dúnaibh), Emma Neeson (Red Hughs), Abbie McGranaghan (Robert Emmets), Sophie McFeely, Clodagh Ní Shíoráin, Hannah Hopkins (St Eunans), Niamh Brown (St Nauls), Jenny McGettigan, Jodie McFadden (Termon), Caoimhe Doherty (Urris).