Inishowen teens fundraising for Donegal Hospice

Two big-hearted Inishowen teenagers have raised a phenomenal €1,500 for the Donegal Hospice in the past twelve months.

Budding entrepreneurs, Alicia Atherton (12) and Caitlin Molloy (13), set up their business, Sunflowercreationsx and took the fundraising from there.

The young women, who hail from Gleneely and are pupils of Moville Community College, started last Christmas by making letter key-rings, Christmas decorations and earrings to sell.

Speaking to Inish Live, Alicia said: “In the new year, we moved onto fairy doors and a range of personalised cups, glasses, money boxes, candles and photo frames.

“We also extended our range of resin gifts to pop-sockets, bookmarks, coasters and various keyrings. For Mother's day, Easter and Father's day, we made hampers and started doing personalised birthday boxes and for Hallowe'en and Christmas we made up treat bags for children.

“We also ran two raffles, one at Easter and Christmas to help raise funds for the Hospice.”

Caitlin revealed they sold their gifts on their Facebook and Instagram pages, Sunflowercreationsx.

She added: “We have also taken part in a few craft fairs including the Mullan Hope Centre in Moville.

“All of the gifts are handmade, except our children's treat bags. We have both always loved to make and decorate things but, during lockdown, we became particularly interested in craft fair.

“We chose to support Donegal Hospice as so many people every year are affected by cancer and we are very fortunate to have such an amazing facility in Donegal which doesn't only provide excellent support and care for their patients but also the family of the patients.”

Alicia's grandad was a patient in the Hospice and said her family experienced first hand the excellent care they provide, the made a very difficult time bearable.

According to Alicia, both Caitlin and she do Irish dancing as a hobby.

She said: “We met through dancing four years ago and became friends.

“We will definitely continue out fundraising in 2022, when we hope to bring some new exciting ideas to our business.

“As well as being able to raise funds for the hospice, we have also been able to support a raffle for our local Gleneely Development Group for the raffle for Mica support and for Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, by donating hampers.”

The girls' parents Fionna and Neil Atherton and Margo and Harry Molloy said they were extremely proud Alicia and Caitlin's hard work and dedication over the last 12 months Alicia and Caitlin can be contacted via Facebook and Instagram at: Sunflowercreationsx