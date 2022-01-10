'Wee Walk' to honour loving mum Breda's memory

The family of a beloved Donegal woman, who lost a battle with cancer in August, have organised a memorial walk in her honour.

Mother-of-three Breda Gallagher-Friel passed away at the Donegal Hospice on August 3 last.

Now, her husband Karol and their children Daithí, Katie-May and Odhran, have launched a unique event, Walk And Talk For Breda, in her memory.

On June 11 - just two days before Breda would’ve been due to celebrate her 43rd birthday - an 80km walk from Newtowncunningham, where she lived with her family, to her homeplace at Inver Bay is planned.

An Instagram page has been set up to document the journey from now to then.

“In remembrance of our beloved who we lost after her near 5 year battle with cancer,” her family say.

“A target (all being well!) June 11th to do a ‘wee walk’ from our home in Newtown to Breda's parents home on the Atlantic Ocean, Inver bay, Donegal, 80km approx.

“This can be done in many ways, as singles, as teams of relays etc, completely up to you all. Even virtually in another location for those not able to travel to amazing Donegal.

“On arrival in Inver we hope to gather in remembrance of Breda with no doubt lots of tea and gin!”

The event has been launched with the intention of getting people out to ‘walk and talk’.

The organisers said: “The many benefits gained will be priceless I guarantee you all.”