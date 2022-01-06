Search

06 Jan 2022

Welcome for Inishowen rural regeneration funding

Boost for North West Bioeconomy Hub

Minister McConalogue welcomes Inishowen rural regeneration funding

Minister McConalogue welcomes Inishowen rural regeneration funding

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There has been a welcome for the Donegal rural regeneration funding allocation.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue, welcomed the rural regeneration funding for Buncrana and for the North West Bioeconomy Hub.

He said: "The Buncrana project will strengthen the shore front, enhance walking and cycling in the town, provide quality shore front amenities and overall plan to transform the Buncrana town centre. The total project cost is €1.46m with €1.16m RRDF funding. The North West Bioeconomy Hub will receive €196k to complete a project costing €245k.

"The funding, under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF), is being invested in projects that will rejuvenate town centres, drive economic growth and footfall, combat dereliction, develop pedestrian zones and outdoor spaces and boost tourism in Rural Ireland.

"A number of the projects approved for funding involve the re-purposing of old, derelict and historical buildings into modern-day remote working hubs, as well as enterprise, cultural and community facilities.

"The funding being announced today will bring these projects through the development stage and to the point where they are ready to commence works."

Minister McConalogue said the funding for Buncrana was tremendous and would rejuvenate the Buncrana town centre and shore front.

He added: "It is further investment in our rural communities and will help to future proof our beautiful towns like Buncrana. I thank the team behind the project and Cllr Rena Donaghey for their work on the project."

"Today’s announcement relates to Category 2 of the Fund which provides seed funding for strategic, large-scale projects which will assist in delivering town and village regeneration and economic and enterprise development. 

"The funding provided will enable the development of these projects to a high standard and get them to a point where they are ready to commence works.  The funding also ensures a continuing ready-made pipeline of projects which can be progressed in the future with the support of the Fund or other funding streams.

"The applications for funding were subjected to a comprehensive assessment process by the Department, with oversight provided by an independent Project Advisory Board, made up of representatives drawn from key Government Departments along with external independent experts."

Further details of the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund are available on the Department of Rural and Community Development website at here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media