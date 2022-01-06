Welcome for Inishowen rural regeneration funding

There has been a welcome for the Donegal rural regeneration funding allocation.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue, welcomed the rural regeneration funding for Buncrana and for the North West Bioeconomy Hub.

He said: "The Buncrana project will strengthen the shore front, enhance walking and cycling in the town, provide quality shore front amenities and overall plan to transform the Buncrana town centre. The total project cost is €1.46m with €1.16m RRDF funding. The North West Bioeconomy Hub will receive €196k to complete a project costing €245k.

"The funding, under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF), is being invested in projects that will rejuvenate town centres, drive economic growth and footfall, combat dereliction, develop pedestrian zones and outdoor spaces and boost tourism in Rural Ireland.

"A number of the projects approved for funding involve the re-purposing of old, derelict and historical buildings into modern-day remote working hubs, as well as enterprise, cultural and community facilities.

"The funding being announced today will bring these projects through the development stage and to the point where they are ready to commence works."

Minister McConalogue said the funding for Buncrana was tremendous and would rejuvenate the Buncrana town centre and shore front.

He added: "It is further investment in our rural communities and will help to future proof our beautiful towns like Buncrana. I thank the team behind the project and Cllr Rena Donaghey for their work on the project."

"Today’s announcement relates to Category 2 of the Fund which provides seed funding for strategic, large-scale projects which will assist in delivering town and village regeneration and economic and enterprise development.

"The funding provided will enable the development of these projects to a high standard and get them to a point where they are ready to commence works. The funding also ensures a continuing ready-made pipeline of projects which can be progressed in the future with the support of the Fund or other funding streams.

"The applications for funding were subjected to a comprehensive assessment process by the Department, with oversight provided by an independent Project Advisory Board, made up of representatives drawn from key Government Departments along with external independent experts."

Further details of the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund are available on the Department of Rural and Community Development website at here.