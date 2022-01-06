Search

06 Jan 2022

Joy as major funding boost announced for Buncrana

Shore front area to receive major transformation

Buncrana Town Plan delayed by three years

Buncrana is to receive a major facelift

Reporter:

Rory Mooney

Buncrana's shore front is set for a major facelift.

Almost €1.17m has been sanctioned by Government as part of €21.5 million for 27 landmark regeneration projects nationwide.

The 'Repowering Buncrana' project will strengthen the shore front, enhance walking and cycling facilities, provide quality shore front amenities and integrate art and biodiversity into the urban landscape.

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has welcomed the funding for the Inishowen town.

Cllr Jack Murray said: "As Cathaoirleach, I was extremely proud to sign off on the application in July this year as I believed it to be an absolute game changer for Buncrana and the people of Inishowen.

"I am now over the moon that the application has been successful.

"We've always believed that Buncrana can rival Westport or Killarney in terms of our tourism offering and this concept has the potential to do just that. I look forward to a completely reimagined Shore Front area with confidence and I am hopeful that a newly built leisure centre will sit beside it.

"Over 100 jobs can be created in the old garda barracks while a greatly enhanced playpark, toilet facilities and a new pedestrian footbridge will create a much better visitor experience in the town."

Cllr Murray concluded by saying that he wanted everyone to have their say as to how the town will develop and that he will facilitate a process to ensure that happens:

"Now is the time for all the people of this town with ideas to come forward so we can make sure we harness the full potential of this funding and, as Cathaoirleach, I will initiate a process to ensure that all voices are heard."

