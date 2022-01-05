Fine for Donegal man with 33 convictions who tried to headbutt Garda

A Buncrana man with 33 convictions who attempted to headbutt a Garda has been fined in court.

Darren Grant (31) of Pairc Mor, Buncrana, was brought before Letterkenny District Court on foot of a bench warrant after he failed to appear at a previous sitting on November 1.

Detective Garda Bernard Mullen gave evidence of the execution of a bench warrant on Grant.

Grant was charged in relation to an offence on July 29, 2020 at Market Square, Letterkenny.

Garda Donal Callaghan observed Grant throw away a black plastic wrapping, which contained the remnants of a white powder.

When he attempted to search the accused under the Misuse of Drugs Act, Grant became abusive.

Grant became very abusive repeatedly told the Garda to ‘f*** off’.

The accused later told the Garda: “Jacket or badge, I don’t give a f***, you won’t arrest me.”

Grant told the Garda that his uncle was a sergeant and continued being very abusive.

After being restrained and arrested, Grant continued being abusive in the Garda car, kicking the seats before attempting to heatbutt Garda Callaghan.

The facts of the case had been heard previously by Judge Raymond Finnegan, who has since left District Number One.

Solicitor for Grant, Mr Frank Dorrian, said his client had become intoxicated at a function.

“He felt aggrieved as he had not taken any drugs, nor had he anything on him.” Mr Dorrian said. “One thing followed another and he found himself in the Garda Station.”

Judge Alan Mitchell said that people should be expected to co-operate with Gardaí.

Judge Mitchell noted that Grant’s guilty plea had saved considerable expense in avoiding bringing Judge Finnegan back for the purpose of finalising the matter.

Judge Mitchell convicted Grant and fined him €250, giving him six months to pay.