Donegal gardaí investigate two separate burglaries in Inishowen

Gardaí in Buncrana and in Burnfoot are investigating two burglaries the first of which occurred between Tuesday, December 21 to Wednesday, December 22 between 4pm and 1pm.
Three chainsaws and a cordless drill were stolen from a garden shed located near Tooban, Burnfoot.
Anyone who is approached with the sale of such items is urged to contact gardaí in Burnfoot or Buncrana.
The second incident occurred on Thursday, December 23 at 4.30am at Tooban a house was broken into and a car was stolen. The owner disturbed and the intruders fled. The vehicle was subsequently found in Burnfoot later. The vehicle was set on fire.
Anyone with any information in relation to these two incidents is urged to call the Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
