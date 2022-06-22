Search

22 Jun 2022

Donegal man Jamie Robinson pens Cliftonville deal

The centre-back moves to Solitude having been on the books at Chesterfield

Jamie Robinson with Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin.

Chris McNulty

22 Jun 2022 12:40 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Cliftonville have announced the signing of Newtowncunningham man Jamie Robinson.

The 20-year-old defender joins having been at Chesterfield in the English National League.

Last season, Robinson was on loan at Sheffield FC. Now, he swaps he world’s oldest club for Ireland’s oldest, Cliftonville.

“It’s great to get the deal done and have my future sorted out very quickly after coming back home,” centre-back Robinson said.

“I know I’m walking into a changing room full of quality players and I’m looking forward to being a part of that and helping the team challenge.”

Robinson came through the ranks at Maiden City before being snapped up by Chesterfield.

He appeared in recent friendly matches against Derry City and Shamrock Rovers.

Robinson said: “I know a few of the players from Maiden City Academy and they’re a good bunch, which is always a help when you move to a new Club.

“Cliftonville had a great season last year so there will probably be higher expectations going into the coming season but that’s something I’m pleased to be a part of.”

Local News

