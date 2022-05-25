Darragh Kelly confirmed for Bellator Dublin card

Darragh Kelly on his way to victory over Junior Morgan.
Darragh Kelly has been added to a September’s Bellator Dublin card.
The Moville mixed martial artist will face Kye Stevens at the 3Arena on September 23.
Kelly made his pro debut in February, stopping Junior Morgan in the opening round of their 3Arena bout at Bellator 275.
The 24-year-old lightweight, who turned over to the pro ranks after a 9-0 sequence in the amateur ranks, is trained by John Kavanagh and based at SBG in Dublin,
Stevens is 3-1 as a pro, his last win coming in April when he won by punches against Stelios Theocharous in Portsmouth.
Bellator Dublin will be headlined by Dubliner Peter Queally (13-6-1), who will face Benson Henderson (29-11).
In the co-main event, light heavyweight veteran Yoel Romero (14-6) will lock horns with Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1) and Strabane’s James Gallagher (11-2) - who commands a big Donegal following - goes against Brett Johns (18-3) in a bantamweight bout.
