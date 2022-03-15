Impressive Clan Wars win for Ryan Kelly

Ryan Kelly stopped Sander Raastad on Sunday at Clan Wars 43.
The Moville mixed martial artist, who fights out of Kombat Jiu Jitsu in Derry, impressed at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.
Kelly won via a vicious first round TKO. Raastad arrived from Team Valhall in Norway and was highly-rated going into the fight.
Kelly commanded from the off and Raastad had no answer in the welterweight bout.
The younger brother of Bellator pro Darragh Kelly, he now moves to 2-0.
