Ryan Kelly takes to Clan Wars stage in Belfast

Ryan Kelly will be in action in Belfast on Sunday.
Ryan Kelly takes his place in the cage this Sunday at Clan Wars 43 in Belfast.
The Moville man, younger brother of Bellator professional Darragh, will be in action in a welterweight bout.
Kelly faces Sander Raastad in an international match-up at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
Kelly fights out of Kombat Jiu Jitsu in Derry.
Raastad arrives in Ireland from Team Valhall in Norway and this is one of the eagerly-awaited bouts from a stacked card.
Doors open at 1pm on Sunday.
