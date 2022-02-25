Darragh Kelly records sensational debut win

Conor McGregor was among the audience as Darragh Kelly recorded a sensational first round stoppage on his professional debut.

The Moville mixed martial artist stopped Junior Morgan in the first round of their 155lbs clash at Bellator 275.

Before a raucous crowd at the 3Arena, Kelly won by submission after one minute and 47 seconds of the opening verse.

Kelly took less than two minutes to submit Manchester-based Morgan with a guillotine choke.

The 23-year-old Kelly is a stablemate of McGregor at Straight Blast Gym in Dublin.

UFC star McGregor, who is recovering from a horrific leg break sustained in his defeat to Dustin Poirier last July, congratulated the Inishowen man after his impressive win.

Conor McGregor at cageside for Bellator 275. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

“Walking out of the cage and shaking hands with Conor, that’s been a dream of mine,” Kelly said.

“I wanted to impress him. The crowd was electric. I took my energy from them.

"He was in to wish us all luck. He's the reason I started this sport. I started training five years ago and to have Conor coming congratulating me after the win just makes it a bit more special."

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion roared on SBG fighters Kelly, Lee Hammond and Nathan Kelly.

Kelly was due on this stage in November when Bellator 270 rolled up by the Liffey.

However, a planned bout with Morgan when the Englishman suffered a concussion injury the night before the scheduled fight.

A frustrated Kelly, ready for his big moment after a unblemished 9-0 run as a amateur, went back to the grind.

The intervening period saw Kelly work with a new striking coach, Justin Johnston. Kelly told earlier this week how he felt ‘sharper’ having added a ‘few new tools’.

Bellator’s swift return to Dublin offered Kelly his big chance. He vowed to make Morgan ‘pay’ for delaying their clash - and he did just that.

Morgan hadn’t fought since a September 2019 win over Fabrice Yagoue Siakeu in Spain.

Kelly was certainly the sharper, drawing energy from his big following in the crowd.

He walked out to Óró, Sé Do Bheatha Bhaile and looked quite at home as he made his way to the cage.

Kelly, whose journey in the sport began under the tutelage of Brian Coyle at the Rilion Gracie club in Letterkenny, nailed Morgan with two early kicks.

With the previously unbeaten Morgan grounded, Kelly landed a series of punches and elbows on his opponent.

Kelly tightened his grip and, with nowhere to roll, Morgan’s night was over.