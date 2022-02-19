Search

19 Feb 2022

Donegal Minor Ladies get back to winning ways against Derry

Impressive second half performance from Donegal in Owenbeg

Donegal v Derry

Donegal pictured before Saturday's game at Owenbeg

Donegal’s minor lady footballers were back in action on Saturday afternoon when they recorded a win over Derry in a challenge game at Owenbeg.


Derry . . . 3-3

Donegal . . . 3-8


This latest outing was used as preparation for next Saturday’s Ulster Championship meeting with Tyrone.

Donegal lost their Ulster opener against Cavan two weeks ago, so this victory over Derry will have been welcomed by manager Francie Martin and his management team.

Importantly, Donegal’s performance, especially in the second half, was much improved.

Without several key players because of injury, Donegal took a little while to get going in this game, and were six points behind at the break, 3-2 to 0-5.

However, a goal from Jodie McFadden in the early stages of the second half brought the visitors back into this contest, and they were able to kick on from there.

The format for the 2022 All-County Leagues has been rubber-stamped

McFadden, who along with Codie Walsh, are part of Maxi Curran’s Donegal senior squad, scored a second goal and chipped in with several well taken points.

A third goal late on from Downings player Aobha Pasoma saw Donegal seal their win.

Next Saturday’s game against Tyrone will be played at Pairc Taohboige in Glenfin at 2pm.

Donegal have games also to come against Monaghan (a) and Antrim (h).

Donegal: Tara Breslin (Naomh Columba); Sophie McFeely (St Eunans), Ellen Canavan (Four Masters), Emma Neeson (Red Hughs); Shannon Leech (Moville), Aine Docherty (Milford), Bonnie McLaughlin (Buncrana); Serena McCrossan (St Eunans), Jenny McGettigan (Termon); Codie Walsh (St Mary’s, Convoy), Chloe McDaid (Buncrana), Brenda Carr (Glenfin); Aoife Doohan (St Michaels), Jodie McFadden (Termon), Tara Geoghegan (Dungloe).

Subs all used in second half: Jamie Lee McMahon (Glenfin), Clodagh O’Connor (Letterkenny Gaels), Aoibheann O’Connell (Downings), Hannah Hopkins (St Eunans), Aobha Pasoma (Downings), Louise Doherty (Letterkenny Gaels), Erin Gallen (MacCumhaills), Aoibheann Doherty (Buncrana).

