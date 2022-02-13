Inishowen AC take Masters team gold in Cork

Inishowen AC were celebrating gold at the Irish Life Health National Intermediate, Master, Juvenile B & Relays Cross Country Championships in Castlelyons, Cork on Sunday.

Inishowen won team gold in the M50+ category.

Led by the evergreen Pauric McKinney, who finessed in 25th place, Inishowen topped the team charts in their section.

Liam Bradley (81st), Martin McLucas (92nd) and Finbarr Gallagher (141st) also scored for the Inishowen men who ended with 339 points.

Inishowen won from Trim, who scored 403 points.

The Donegal team were bronze medalists in the M50+ section, the Inishowen quartet joined by Anthony Doherty of Milford AC (74th) and Finn Valley AC’s Michael Penrose (154th).

In the Masters men M35+ category, Finn Valley AC just missed out on a team medal. Finn Valley finished in fourth, their charge led by Jon-Joe Doherty in 12th and backed up by Dermot McElchar in 24th. James McFadden finished 37th and John McElhill was close by in 39th.

There was an individual bronze for Noreen Bonner of Finn Valley AC in her age category while Kay Byrne was narrowly pipped to the podium, finish fourth with Jennifer Elvin (Finn Valley) also taking a fourth place finish in her section.

The Juvenile B Cross Country Championships also took place in Cork and there was golden glory for Rosses AC’s Odhrán Rodgers, who won the boys under-13 1500m title.

Out with the leading group, Rodgers waited until 600m to the finished and burst from the pack to come home a clear winner with a 40m gap to Issac Vickers (Farranfore Maine Valley AC).

Rosses AC at the cross country in Cork

In the under-11 boys 1000m Evan Ward of Rosses AC took bronze.

Ward got out with the leading group and worked well with Oisin McBride from Cranford AC to ensure both both were in the top 6 group with 250m to go.

McBride took a tumble and fell but got up to come home in 13th place, but Ward chased after a medal place and with 80m to got himself into third - holding his position to the finish.

Rosses AC’s Faela Houston ran a super race to get herself a medal coming home in fifth place in the u13 girls race, while Aileen Logue, the sole Donegal representative in the u11 girls race, came home in 31st place.