Record sports capital funding announced - here's the Inishowen breakdown

Sports clubs and organisations in Donegal have received over €5million in funding as part a record funding announced in the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers announced an overall package of €150 million in new capital grants under the latest round of the SCEP.

€144 million is allocated to almost 1,900 applications with €6 million kept in reserve for successful appeals lodged by unsuccessful applicants.

The Donegal County Board has been allocated €300,00 for pitch and ancillary works at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy in the highest amount allocated to a sports body in the county.

Finn Harps have received €195,253 for the upgrade of pitch and floodlighting for their academy teams.

St Eunan’s GAA Club in Letterkenny will receive €150,000 towards a new pitch development.

8th Donegal Scouts, Carndonagh have been allocated €150,000 for a new scout den and grounds.

Dungloe GAA club’s new training pitch has been aided by a €150,000 grant with a similar amount allocated to Keadue Rovers FC for new dressing room facilities.

The St John Bosco Club, a milt-sport facility in Donegal Town, will be extended thanks to a €150,000 grant allocation.

Culdaff Football Club have got the green light for the refurbishment and renovation of the clubhouse at Caratra Park with a €147,892 allocation with €148,453 given to Setanta Hurling Club’s development.

Gweedore United FC have been given €146,098 for a clubhouse extension.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club have been given €139,488 for ground works, Glenswilly GAA club plan a new training facility with a €138,235 grant, while €125,441 has been given to Ballylifin Golf Club for improvement of course access and facilities.

Dunfanaghy FC’s long-awaited pitch development has been given €124,704.

By the deadline last March, a record number of over 3,100 applications were submitted seeking a total of €200m in funding. This was the highest number of applications ever received.

Over €16m was announced for “equipment only” applications last August and Friday’s announcement relates to applications for capital works.

The Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP) is the primary vehicle for Government support for the development of sports and recreation facilities and the purchase of non-personal sports equipment throughout the country. Over 13,000 projects have now benefited from sports capital funding since 1998, bringing the total allocations in that time to over €1.1 billion.