25 Jan 2022

Defeat for Cahir Gormley in Irish U22 quarter-final

Illies Golden Gloves boxer loses out to Gareth Dowling of Docklands

Cahir Gormley

Cahir Gormley of Illies Golden Gloves

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

24 Jan 2022 12:03 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Illies Golden Gloves former European bonze medalist Cahir Gormley exited the Irish Under-22 Championships at the weekend.

Gormley was stopped by Gareth Dowling of Docklands in an Under-22 quarter-final at 63.5kgs on Sunday.

The referee stopped the contest in the second round.

Gormley, a bronze medalist at the 2017 European Championships and won a gold at the Celtic Box Cup in Dungarvan before Christmas.

On Saturday, Letterkenny man Jack Harkin, boxing out of the Oakleaf ABC in Derry, lost to Patrick O’Donnell from Charleville in an Under-18 54kgs quarter-final.

Last weekend, Cormac Hall (Dunfanaghy ABC) and Joe Harkin, Jack’s older brother, lost out in their bouts.

