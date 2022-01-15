Inishowen trio named on Donegal side to face Antrim

Tony McCleanaghan of Donegal scores his side's goal during the Dr McKenna Cup Round 1 match between Donegal and Down
Donegal manager Declan Bonner has named a strong team to take on Antrim in their second Dr McKenna Cup fixture, in Portglenone at 1:30pm today.
Buncrana's Caolan McGonagle, Conor O'Donnell from Carndonagh and Tony McClenaghan of Moville all start. Naomh Padraig's Caolan McColgan is on the bench.
A win or draw for Bonner's side will mean a place for certain in the semi-finals of the competition, following last Friday's two-point win over Down.
