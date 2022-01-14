Finn Harps sign Madagascar international Bastien Héry

Finn Harps have announced the signing of midfielder Bastien Héry.

Héry will be well known to Harps fans from his time with Limerick FC and at Waterford where he was named in the PFAI Team of the Year. He also played alongside current Harps defender Ethan Boyle at Linfield FC where he won a league title.

The playmaker is a current Madagascar international, qualifying through his grandmother. He was capped at underage level for his native France, where he came through the Paris Saint-Germain academy and spent last season on loan at Derry City from Bohemians.

He told FinnHarps.ie: “I am excited to be at Harps. When I spoke to Ollie and he explained his plan for the team I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. Everyone knows Finn Park is a tough place to go so I’m looking forward to playing there as a Finn Harps player this season.”

Ollie Horgan told club media: “Bastien is a talented lad who will give us a lift, especially going forward. He knows the league well, and knows what it takes to get results in what will be a very tough Premier Division.”