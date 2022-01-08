Toland earns Maiden City derby win over Derry in North West Cup

In the first encounter in this year's North West of Ireland Intermediate Cup front of a healthy attendance, Maiden City came out on top in a keenly-contested derby at the Brandywell.

Derry City Reserves 2

Maiden City 3

Dylan Mooney gave Maiden City the lead after only three minutes when he capitalised on a defensive mix up to slot in the opener.

Brandon Moore could have extended the lead on 11 when through on goal only to have his effort saved by the feet of Fintan Doherty in the Derry nets.

Derry City Reserves equalised on 15 minutes when the ball fell to Caoimhin Porter all of 40 yards from goal and he hammered an unstoppable effort past the helpless Ray Kelly.

Maiden City responded well and could have regained the lead on 20 minutes after a corner was cleared to the edge of the box and Keelan McDermott whistled a volley just past the post.

They did, however, go in front on 36 minutes after Johhny Robb was played through on goal and he cleverly lobbed the advancing Doherty.

This goal gave Maiden City a 2-1 lead at the break.

Derry City Reserves started the second half with a renewed purpose with the introduction of Luca Doherty at half time and it was his tap in at the back post on 57 minutes that levelled the game once more.

Chances were at a premium for both sides after this but the two young sets of players played some entertaining football and kept pressing to get the winner.

On 71 minutess Maiden City were gifted what turned out to be the winning goal when a short back pass was intercepted by Mark Toland, who had just been introduced as sub. Toland rounded Doherty and tapped into the empty net.

Over the piece, Maiden City probably ran out deserved winners with Sean Carlin putting in a very impressive performance for the visitors and a youthful Derry City Reserves side contributing to an entertaining cup tie.



Derry City Reserves: Fintan Doherty, Rory O’Donnell, Matty Walker, Orrin McLaughlin, Conal McGarrigle, Tiernan McKinney, Daithi McCallion, Patrick Ferry, Zach McFadden, Caoimhin Porter. Subs: Luca Doherty, Darragh McCloskey, Callum Gillesn, McGeraldo Woha, Paul Johnston.



Maiden City: Ray Kelly, Kealan McDermott, Conor Moore, Conor Magee, Michael McAnea, Tony Mullan, Jonny Robb, Logan Street, Dylan Mooney, Sean Carlin, Brenan Moore. Subs: Mark Toland, Oran O’Doherty, Jack King, Dwayne McBrearty, Ryan Cloetle.