Cup draws: Cockhill tackle Derry in Knockalla, Aileach to host Letterkenny

Derry City celebrate winning last season's Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup.
Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup holders Derry City Reserves face a stern test of their grip on the silverware after the quarter-final draw was made this week.
The Candystripes have been paired with eight-in-a-row Ulster Senior League champions Cockhill Celtic.
Inishowen League champions Aileach FC face an away tie to Finn Harps Under-21s.
There will be an intriguing encounter with the winners of an outstanding first round tie between Kilmacrennan Celtic and Kildrum Tigers having home advantage to Letterkenny Rovers with the victors of the Glaslough-Cappry fixture traveling away to Bonagee United.
Aileach’s defence of the Ulster Junior Cup continues when they welcome Letterkenny Rovers’ Donegal League side to the Lakeside while an all-Inishowen tie sees Illies Celtic at home to Glengad United.
In the Ulster Junior Shield, holders Glencar Celtic are on the road as they go to Foyle Park for a meeting with Redcastle United.
Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup, Quarter-Finals
Kilmacrennan Celtic/Kildrum Tigers v Letterkenny Rovers
Derry City Reserves v Cockhill Celtic
Finn Harps Under-21s v Aileach
Bonagee United v Glaslough Villa/Cappry Rovers
- Games schedule for Sunday, February 6, 1.30pm unless otherwise agreed
Ulster Junior Cup, Quarter-Finals
Aileach v Letterkenny Rovers
Kildrum Tigers v Raphoe Town
Illies Celtic v Glengad United
Buncrana Hearts v Bonagee United
- Games schedule for Sunday, January 30, 1.30pm unless otherwise agreed
Ulster Junior Shield, Quarter-Finals
Carrowmena v Gweedore United
Arranmore United/Dunree United v Buncrana Hearts Reserves
Illies Celtic v Keadue Rovers
Redcastle v Glencar Celtic
- Games schedule for Sunday, January 30, 1.30pm unless otherwise agreed
