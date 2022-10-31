Man in court after caught with Paddy's Day MDMA haul

A 36-year-old Inishowen man has appeared in court over the sale and supply of MDMA after being caught with a haul on St Patrick’s Day.

Brendan McDermott, with an address at Glengad Mountain, Malin, pleaded guilty to having MDMA in his possession for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying it to another.

McDermott was found with the stash at Donagh Park, Carndonagh on March 17, 2021.

At Letterkenny Circuit Court, McDermott spoke only to plead guilty.

The offence is in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Regulations 2017-2019 made under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

Mr Peter Nolan BL, barrister for McDermott, told the court that his client has ‘some previous’. Mr Nolan said McDermott’s partner is pregnant and asked that the matter be adjourned to the Easter, 2023 sitting of the court.

There are co-accused in the case, the court heard.

McDermott was remanded on continuing bail and Judge John Aylmer adjourned the matter. Judge Aylmer requested the preparation of a probation and welfare report to include the suitability for community service.