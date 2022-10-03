Three arrested following drugs operation in Muff

Three people were arrested as part of a drugs bust in Muff on Saturday evening.
Officers from the Buncrana Roads Policing unit assisted a local Garda unit with a vehicle stop.
During a search of the vehicle, Gardaí located a small amount of cannabis.
The driver of the car failed the oral fluid preliminary drug test.
The driver was arrested and subsequently charged to appear in court.
Two passengers from the vehicle were detained and were also later charged to appear in court.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.