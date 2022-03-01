Ukraine solidarity mural to be unveiled in Donegal

Work is underway on a Ukraine solidarity mural in Letterkenny. The mural which is being painted by street artist Ciarán Dunlevy will be unveiled at a vigil, organised by the local community on Wednesday, March 2 at 5.30pm.

Dunlevy said: “When I saw a report by the New York Times showing ordinary civilians lining up to defend their country, I was struck by the sheer courage and determination of the Ukranian people. The last mural I painted was of Ireland’s great mythical hero Fionn Mac Cumhaill. Fionn’s warriorship

was one of integrity, truth, courage and love. Fionn and the Fianna were fierce protectors of

their tribe. This is what I saw in the faces of the Ukranian people."



This new mural depicts the face of one of these people, a young Ukranian civilian-warrior

named Zakhar Nechypor who has the power and protection of their sovereignty Goddess

Berehynia emanating through him, he said.

He added that this artwork is a declaration of our support for the Ukranian people: "It is an honouring of their exceptional courage, strength, humanity and power. We want them to know that the Irish people stand with them in solidarity and love.”

Members of the public, media and musicians are invited to attend a vigil for the people of

Ukraine, where the mural will be unveiled on Port Road, Letterkenny on Wednesday, March 2

at 5:30pm.

Burrito Loco and Johnstone’s Paint for sponsored the materials and equipment.