Search

01 Mar 2022

Ukraine solidarity mural to be unveiled in Donegal

Artist Ciaran Dunleavy's work to be unveiled on the Port Road

Ukraine solidarity mural to be unveiled in Donegal

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

01 Mar 2022 11:10 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Work is underway on a Ukraine solidarity mural in Letterkenny. The mural which is being painted by street artist Ciarán Dunlevy will be unveiled at a vigil, organised by the local community on Wednesday, March 2 at 5.30pm.
Dunlevy said: “When I saw a report by the New York Times showing ordinary civilians lining up to defend their country, I was struck by the sheer courage and determination of the Ukranian people. The last mural I painted was of Ireland’s great mythical hero Fionn Mac Cumhaill. Fionn’s warriorship
was one of integrity, truth, courage and love. Fionn and the Fianna were fierce protectors of
their tribe. This is what I saw in the faces of the Ukranian people."

Ukraine solidarity mural to be unveiled in Donegal

Artist Ciaran Dunleavy's work to be unveiled on the Port Road


This new mural depicts the face of one of these people, a young Ukranian civilian-warrior
named Zakhar Nechypor who has the power and protection of their sovereignty Goddess
Berehynia emanating through him, he said.
He added that this artwork is a declaration of our support for the Ukranian people: "It is an honouring of their exceptional courage, strength, humanity and power. We want them to know that the Irish people stand with them in solidarity and love.”
Members of the public, media and musicians are invited to attend a vigil for the people of
Ukraine, where the mural will be unveiled on Port Road, Letterkenny on Wednesday, March 2
at 5:30pm.
Burrito Loco and Johnstone’s Paint for sponsored the materials and equipment.

Bundoran shop collects vital items to be sent to Ukraine

The shop provides people with a list of items needed in Ukraine

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media