Woman facing €13,000 drugs trial seeks passport for summer holiday

A Buncrana woman found with a drugs haul worth €13,000 is to stand trial in Donegal.

A book of evidence has been served on Candice Faulkner.

The 35-year-old Faulkner, of Marion Park, Buncrana, faces seven charges, all of which are dated December 28, 2020.

Faulkner is charged with the possession of one or more controlled drugs, namely cannabis, cannabis resin and N,N-Dimethyltryptamine for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying it to another.

The accused also faces charges of the possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying, the possession of cannabis resin for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying and the possession of N,N-Dimethyltryptamine for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying.

Faulkner is also charged with possession of cannabis, possession of cannabis resin and possession of N,N-Dimethyltryptamine.

At Buncrana District Court, Gardaí gave evidence of the service of the book of evidence.

Faulkner, who has to sign on with An Garda Síochana twice a week, has had to surrender her passport.

Solicitor Mr Frank Dorrian said Faulkner was seeking for the return of her passport.

“She attends dutifully and intends going on holiday with her child,” Mr Dorrian told the court. “She wants to be confident that if she books a flight that she will have her passport for the purpose.”

Judge Alan Mitchell said the possible return of the passport would be only for a summer holiday and warned that it was at the discretion of the Gardaí to decline the request.

Faulkner was present for the short hearing, but did not address the court.

Sergeant Sean McDaid told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that Faulkner be forward to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court which commences on May 10.

Judge Mitchell administered the alibi warning and made a section 56 order in relation to videotapes of interviews.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Dorrian and two legal counsel assigned.

Bail was granted in Faulkner’s own bond of €1,000, nil cash. She is to commit no offence, be of good behaviour, notify Gardaí of any change of address, sign on with Gardaí twice a week and be available via telephone 24/7.