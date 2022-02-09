Search

09 Feb 2022

Donegal web developer brings you Wordle as Gaeilge

Linda Keating created Foclach for Irish language speakers

Donegal web developer brings you Wordle as Gaeilge

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

09 Feb 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Linda Keating who lives in the heart of the Gaoth Dobhair Gaeltacht has created her own version of Wordle in Irish. 

The popular online game Wordle has stormed the globe with people in over 70 countries playing it. The game has become incredibly popular on Twitter as it allows users to share their score on the social media platform.  

A man who was a beacon of light and hope for so many laid to rest

Tá laoch ar lár - Máirtín Mac Con Iomaire (Ridge)

The game quickly went viral and Linda Keating was quick off the mark in identifying how a version of the game would benefit Irish speakers, around the globe. 

The web developer created her version - called Foclach and the results are that Irish speakers across the globe have embraced the concept with open arms and are playing it in over seventy countries worldwide. Foclach has been played in places from Carna to Togo since it went online. The reaction has been great, positive and beneficial. 

Criminal damage in Ballyshannon - gardaí appeal for dashcam footage

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media