Donegal web developer brings you Wordle as Gaeilge

Linda Keating who lives in the heart of the Gaoth Dobhair Gaeltacht has created her own version of Wordle in Irish.
The popular online game Wordle has stormed the globe with people in over 70 countries playing it. The game has become incredibly popular on Twitter as it allows users to share their score on the social media platform.
The game quickly went viral and Linda Keating was quick off the mark in identifying how a version of the game would benefit Irish speakers, around the globe.
The web developer created her version - called Foclach and the results are that Irish speakers across the globe have embraced the concept with open arms and are playing it in over seventy countries worldwide. Foclach has been played in places from Carna to Togo since it went online. The reaction has been great, positive and beneficial.
