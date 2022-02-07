Pandemic escalated domestic violence cases in Donegal

When the pandemic hit and people were forced to remain at home causing cases of domestic violence to escalate quickly and often requiring gardaí and other authorities to intervene quickly, Doctor Marie Hainsworth of the Donegal Domestic Violence Services said.



Many of the calls received by the centre during the pandemic were ‘extreme’ in terms of violence.



“A lot of the cases we were working on during the Covid period were all quite high risk, high security cases which would be unusual as a pattern,” she said, 'People were getting out to work, they had to leave the house and do things but when the pandemic hit, people were forced to stay indoors and where a situation had been underlying before - it escalated quickly in what was a trying situation.”



Many of the calls to the centre were deemed ‘high level.’ The calls to the helpline were ‘targeted’ and ‘more complex’ as some people needed help getting out of difficult situations quickly. The nature of the work at the centre became more complicated. Ms Hainsworth said that as an organisation there is an ‘onus’ on them to support their frontline staff who were taking these calls and helping people.



“The risk management of the board would be constantly monitoring cases particularly those in the refuge and what are indications in terms of risk to the organisation including staff and other people who engage with the centre. It has been a high priority,” she said.



Restrictions relating to the pandemic have since eased but the Letterkenny-based expert has urged people who feel there are elements to their relationships that they would like to discuss to do so and to call their helpline so they can discuss their concerns with someone who is objective.



The number of breaches of court protection orders in domestic abuse cases reported to gardaí increased by more than 60% during the pandemic, when compared with 2018 and 2019, according to figures released from RTÉ Investigates earlier this morning, Monday.



Dr Hainsworth said that discussions and conversations relating to gaslighting, coercive control and acceptable relationships are of a great importance to society as it helps people understand more about given situations and relationships. She also believes having a healthy discussion that includes both men and women that explores the concept of what ‘acceptable behaviour’ is within a relationship will be of benefit to society.

“What we need to have is a debate that both men and women are involved in about what is acceptable behaviour because a lot of cohesive control comes out of almost an assumed right about how we behave in relationships and that is at the core of it. If you start with young people - you can see a lot of these behaviours across genders but as you move further up you will notice that because of patriarchy - because of the way that misogyny is so ingrained in our society, it becomes accepted that it is okay from one side but not necessarily from the other,” she said.



She said we do need to look at the ‘power dynamic’ as well and the dangers that are accepted and supported and ‘perhaps traditionally have been overlooked without alienating people who would like to be supportive or who perhaps need more information on a topic or perhaps need to hear some of the people.’



The nature of unhealthy relationships has also changed. Dr Hainsworth said that people would have checked up on their partner and would have checked the mileage of their car in order to know where their spouse or partner had been. However, now they can go onto social media Apps and know exactly where people are.



“A lot of the clients we work with - there is that risk of stalking - there is the use of technology in terms of tracking where people are at. In the old days it used to be people tracking mileage in cars, now they don’t need to; they can just tap into your phone to monitor your location through different social media Apps and so people’s lives are a lot more public,” she said.



If you get a sense that your relationship is not right in any way, Dr Hainsworth you are encouraged to pick up the phone and have that conversation with someone at the centre.



“We are not saying that there has to be a high level of violence but if you are uncomfortable that is where we start so it is about ‘I just want to explore this,’ ‘I just want to run by and double check is my relationship where it should be, am I imagining this’ because gaslighting is all about making people think that what they are experiencing isn’t real so the best way to do that is to link in with a third party and have a conversation with someone who is more objective and can reassure you or can highlight that actually this is a risk - we need to look at this,” she said.



Some of those who contact the centre need to be accommodated and those at the centre recognise there are currently difficulties associated with housing. There are plans to develop safe housing alongside the refuge: “We are hoping by the middle of this year to have a couple of more units up and running. That would relieve the pressure.”



However, those at the centre, who are seeking to organise alternative accommodation for women and families who are at risk, are still faced with a housing crisis in Donegal and the lack of social housing in the county.



Many of the clients need the support of social housing: “Unless our clients are coming into the refuge and waiting for a couple of years, or a year or so, which isn’t really what the refuge accommodation was built for - there isn’t anywhere for them really to go on - they are dependent on HAP.”



She said they have identified a ‘huge’ gap between the HAP payment and what landlords are asking for. The lack of affordable housing in the county is causing a backlog of clients being able to move on: “Having said that we have clients in accommodation who wouldn’t have been ready even if accommodation was there but for some they don’t need a lengthy stay in refuge but the housing market is putting a stop to it.”



She said that people who are in relationships where they are not comfortable will stay for what they feel are ‘practical reasons’ and these issues are finance and housing: “Ensuring your kids have a roof over their heads is always going to be a priority so people don’t want to take that precarious step unless they know exactly where they are going so that is a big part of the support we offer around that reassurance and that transition. It might be that you have to go into temporary accommodation, a hotel, a B&B before coming into refuge, before moving on, it is a journey that does take time.



She added that there is an outreach service where they work with people who continue to be in relationships who are not perhaps ready to move out yet but that doesn't mean that they can’t access help and support.



The Helpline number is 1800 262 677. You can also click here to access the website.