Gardaí believe that vehicle was set alight on purpose in Moville

Gardaí are investigating an incident in Moville where a car which was parked in the driveway outside a home at Ard Na Guala Duibhe was set alight in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Gardaí believe the fire was started deliberately.
Emergency services attended the scene.
Gardaí are urging anyone with information in relation to the Moville incident to contact
Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540.
